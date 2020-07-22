Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.42.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

