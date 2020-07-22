State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

State Street stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

