State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.
State Street stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54.
In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
