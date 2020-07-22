Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Standex Int’l from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

SXI stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. Standex Int’l has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $706.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 33.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 96.2% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex Int’l in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex Int’l (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.