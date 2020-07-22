Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.95) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 195 ($2.40). Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLA. UBS Group raised their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 275 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 230 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 252 ($3.10).

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 263.40 ($3.24) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16). The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £275,226.35 ($338,698.44). Also, insider Keith Skeoch bought 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42). Insiders bought a total of 104,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,711,556 over the last three months.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

