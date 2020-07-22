Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 384 ($4.73) price objective (down previously from GBX 390 ($4.80)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.49) price objective (down previously from GBX 730 ($8.98)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 557.93 ($6.87).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 451.30 ($5.55) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 430.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 503.38. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 4.27 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 740.80 ($9.12). The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 16,470 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.81), for a total transaction of £64,397.70 ($79,248.95). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £11,500.90 ($14,153.21).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

