Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €53.00 ($59.55) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.17 ($55.24).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a fifty-two week high of €64.55 ($72.53). The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.18.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.