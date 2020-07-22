Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STM. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.17 ($55.24).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.18. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a 12-month high of €64.55 ($72.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

