St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,023 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 937 ($11.53) to GBX 1,023 ($12.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STJ. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 965 ($11.88) target price (up previously from GBX 925 ($11.38)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 971 ($11.95) to GBX 958 ($11.79) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 942.50 ($11.60).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 983.60 ($12.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 955.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 951.48. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($21.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

