St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STJPF. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

