Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Bank of America downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.37.

NYSE SQ opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $133.81. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 201.57 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

