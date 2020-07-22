Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $286.21

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $286.21 and last traded at $285.75, with a volume of 91325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $263.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.83.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Spotify by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 15.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $4,524,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 4.8% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

