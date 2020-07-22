Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SR. Cfra cut their price objective on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

SR stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. Spire has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Spire by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Spire by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Spire by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

