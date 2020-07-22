Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Bank of America

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 160.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Spire by 106.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

