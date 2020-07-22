Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Spin Master in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Spin Master stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. Spin Master has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $32.75.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

