SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 68,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.61.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

