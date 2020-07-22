Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) has been given a C$2.25 price objective by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Shares of TSE:SPG opened at C$1.26 on Monday. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00.
About Spark Power Group
Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.
