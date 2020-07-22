Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) has been given a C$2.25 price objective by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Spark Power Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:SPG opened at C$1.26 on Monday. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$53.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Spark Power Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

