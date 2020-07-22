Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,437 shares of the airline’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,406 shares of the airline’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.