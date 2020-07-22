South32 (LON:S32) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

S32 has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered their price target on South32 from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on South32 from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on South32 from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 122.50 ($1.51).

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 121.58 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.37. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.56 ($2.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

