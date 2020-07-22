South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Increased to GBX 100 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

South32 (LON:S32) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

S32 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South32 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 122.50 ($1.51).

LON:S32 opened at GBX 121.58 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 179.56 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -39.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.37.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

