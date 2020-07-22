South Plains Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,021 shares in the company, valued at $32,875,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,800 shares of company stock worth $77,950. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

