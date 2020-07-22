South Plains Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.
South Plains Financial has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.
In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,021 shares in the company, valued at $32,875,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,800 shares of company stock worth $77,950. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
South Plains Financial Company Profile
There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc
