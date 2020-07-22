South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) PT Lowered to $20.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:SJI opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

