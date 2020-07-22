Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

SON has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

SON stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 524.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

