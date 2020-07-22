SONDER (SNR) Market Cap Hits $38,760.62

SONDER (CURRENCY:SNR) traded up 150.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, SONDER has traded 148.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONDER has a total market capitalization of $38,760.62 and $63.00 worth of SONDER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONDER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.01882540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00188808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121197 BTC.

SONDER’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,879,121 tokens. SONDER’s official website is sonder.vision . SONDER’s official Twitter account is @sonder_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

SONDER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONDER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONDER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONDER using one of the exchanges listed above.

