Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLRC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $688.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. On average, analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solar Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

