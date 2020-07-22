Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOHU. Citigroup upgraded Sohu.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Shares of SOHU opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $451.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.88. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sohu.com by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 27.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 88,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

