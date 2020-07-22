Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

Get Sogou alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sogou from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sogou from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Sogou stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.04. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $257.28 million during the quarter. Sogou had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sogou by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 1,273,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sogou by 2,586.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 925,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 890,660 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 32.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 33.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,261,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 316,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sogou (SOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.