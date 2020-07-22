Social Send Price Down 8.1% This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market cap of $289,546.60 and approximately $48.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023512 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004810 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002792 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000604 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.