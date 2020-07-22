Snap-on Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNA. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 481.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 690,929 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3,966.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after buying an additional 688,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,320,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after buying an additional 358,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

