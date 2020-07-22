Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $1,607,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,227,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

