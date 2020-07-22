Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $45.68 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,055. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

