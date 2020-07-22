Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 95 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

