Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Up 7.2%

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.78 and last traded at $57.17, approximately 4,210 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 131,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sitime from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair started coverage on Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sitime from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sitime from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $79,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock worth $80,319,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

