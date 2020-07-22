SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.68

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.68 and last traded at $119.58, with a volume of 4632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,065 shares in the company, valued at $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,400 shares of company stock worth $3,826,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $13,017,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

