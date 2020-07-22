Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.41.

SPG stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503,606 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,393,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

