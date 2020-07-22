Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.50

Shares of Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 240084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.70.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Metals Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

