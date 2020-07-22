SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.96

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 33172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

