Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$7.10 to C$9.25. The company traded as high as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 863242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.01.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.80 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$212,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,493,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,382,608.90. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$573,600. Insiders have sold 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,665 in the last ninety days.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.02.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.