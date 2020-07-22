Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SVM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,152,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 450.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,564 shares during the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

