Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731. 29.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Silgan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

