Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 102,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,101,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,893 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.