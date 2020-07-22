Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

