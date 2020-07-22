Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

