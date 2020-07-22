Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

