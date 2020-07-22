Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,116,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $178.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.02. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.00 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

