Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.01 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,277 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of CVX opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

