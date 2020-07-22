Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.48 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

