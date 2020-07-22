Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

