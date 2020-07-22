Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Shares of SBNY opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.58. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Signature Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

