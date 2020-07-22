Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Shares of SBNY opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.58. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Signature Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Earnings History for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

