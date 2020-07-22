Sigma Labs (SGLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.30). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 459.38% and a negative net margin of 1,146.86%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

SGLB stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Sigma Labs has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.