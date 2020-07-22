Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Siemens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Siemens has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.69 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Siemens will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

